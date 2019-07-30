Stockton Looks for ‘New Leadership’ after Unanimously Voting Out City Manager

STOCKTON – The city of Stockton has decided to “find new leadership” as the council voted 6-0 to let go of City Manager Kurt Wilson, effective Tuesday.

In a statement released by the office of Mayor Michael Tubbs, Wilson was described as “instrumental in ensuring that the city exited bankruptcy and built up our financial reserves.

Tubbs says the city council “felt it was time for Stockton to transition.”

The council will look for new ways to tackle Stockton’s issues such as economic development, homelessness and public safety, according to Tubbs.

Deputy City Manager Laurie Montes will act as city manager until an interim replacement for Wilson is found, according to the Stockton Record.

Wilson had served as city manager for five years. The Record reports the city council was frustrated with Wilson over a number of issues, including the closing of the Empire Theatre along the Miracle Mile and not creating a policy for tiny homes for the city’s homeless.