Please join us at the 18th Annual Taste of the Delta at the beautiful Village West Marina & Resort 6649 Embarcadero Drive, Stockton 95219. Gourmet food samples from Delta area restaurants are provided as well as fine wines and craft beers from area wineries and breweries. There will be live music and other entertainment throughout the event. Find some treasures at our auction! All for one low price of $30.00 per person in advance or $35.00 at the door. Tickets at: TasteOfTheDelta.com
More info:
Taste of the Delta
Saturday 1pm - 4pm
Village West Marina
6649 Embarcadero Drive, Stockton
Advance tickets are $30.00 ea and $35.00 at the door
(916) 777-4041
TasteOfTheDelta.com