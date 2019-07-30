Vendors Describe Hiding Children in Booth as Gilroy Shooting Unfolded

MODESTO — Brian and Heather Gleser are still shaken up, having lived through the most terrifying moment of their lives.

They were getting ready to pack up their Harmony Masterpieces tie-dye t-shirt booth as chaos erupted late Sunday afternoon at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

“I heard a ‘pop’ and it sounded like a firework,” Heather Gleser said.

Moments later, the “pops” continued.

The Glesers knew it was gunfire, and ran into their booth to hide.

“We pulled all of our clothes on top of us and just buried us,” Brian Gleser said. “As kids were running by we grabbed them, pulled them in, ducked them in. Got everybody down and safe.”

They kept the children quiet as police came rushing in.

“They were running directly toward the shooter and they took him out. We can’t thank the police enough. They were amazing. No one could have done a better job,” he said.

After what felt like several minutes waiting in an eerie silence, they heard yells for them to evacuate.

As they got up, they saw a man laying on the ground.

Brian is a former medic and worked to help law enforcement with CPR.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think it helped,” Brian Gleser said.

While they cope with the trauma, they’re trying to remain focused on the outpouring of support from their customers and friends, a reminder that this tragic event can’t color their view of the world or keep them from spreading brightness.

“That’s what these events (shootings) want to create. They want to create this fear in people. You can’t live that way,” Heather Gleser said.