California Law to Limit Youth Football Practices

Posted 9:45 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42PM, July 31, 2019

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California is limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams to reduce brain injuries.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday limiting full-contact practices to 30 minutes per day, twice a week. The practices are banned entirely during the offseason.

Previous state law had limited full-contact practices for middle and high school football teams to 90 minutes per day, twice per week.

The new law also requires a medical professional to be present for all games and an independent person to attend all practices. They will have the authority to remove players who show signs of an injury.

The state legislature approved the bill earlier this month with no opposition.

