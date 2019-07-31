Knowing What To Do in the Event of an Active Shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is just the latest mass shooting to happen in America in the past few years.

In just the past three years, mass shootings have happened at various public places and gatherings, including at schools, places of worship bars and concerts.

It has become clear many of these shootings cannot be predicted and it is important for everyone to be prepared.

Brad Engmann has been helping people prepare for active shooters through his company Threat Scenarios. The Bay Area-native helps train people to survive when shots ring out.