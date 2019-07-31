Line Cook Settles Discrimination Suit Against Davis Restaurant

DAVIS — A line cook who had claimed she was fired from Osteria Fasulo in Davis for speaking Spanish has reached a settlement with the restaurant.
Francisca Perez says she worked at Osteria Fasulo for over a decade, and claims she was fired for speaking Spanish to a new waitress. She filed her case with the Center for Workers’ Rights in Sacramento.
Tuesday, the Center for Workers’ Rights announced a settlement — which included an undisclosed financial payment.
Perez issued a statement Tuesday:
I’m thankful for the apology from Osterio Fasulo and to feel a sense of justice for what I experienced.
While the process was difficult, I’m proud that I demonstrated to my son that it is important to confront mistreatment.
Larry Kazanjian, the attorney representing the restaurant, also issued a statement which reads in part:
Osteria Fasulo is a family business that employs a multicultural staff. Mr. Fasulo believes he treats all of his employees with dignity and respect. He trusts that with this chapter behind him he can continue to be a vibrant part of the Davis restaurant scene providing diners with both a positive experience and a gastronomical treat.