Line Cook Settles Discrimination Suit Against Davis Restaurant

DAVIS — A line cook who had claimed she was fired from Osteria Fasulo in Davis for speaking Spanish has reached a settlement with the restaurant.

Francisca Perez says she worked at Osteria Fasulo for over a decade, and claims she was fired for speaking Spanish to a new waitress. She filed her case with the Center for Workers’ Rights in Sacramento.

Tuesday, the Center for Workers’ Rights announced a settlement — which included an undisclosed financial payment.

Perez issued a statement Tuesday:

I’m thankful for the apology from Osterio Fasulo and to feel a sense of justice for what I experienced. While the process was difficult, I’m proud that I demonstrated to my son that it is important to confront mistreatment.

Larry Kazanjian, the attorney representing the restaurant, also issued a statement which reads in part: