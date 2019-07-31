Lodi Ice Cream Shop Owner Says City Planner Asked Him to Paint Over Giant ‘EAT ME’ Mural

LODI — The co-owner of the newly-opened House of Ice Cream in Lodi says the city planner has asked him to paint over a large mural on the side of the building.

It features white text over a black background and reads, “EAT ME.”

“I thought it was funny, I just joked about it,” one customer said. “I didn’t think anything bad about it, I just thought it was hilarious. Maybe they were going to add more to it.”

But not everyone finds it so sweet. Rod Tyler, one of the owners, says the city planner had a chilly response.

“When the city planner came in yesterday,” Tyler said. “First time I even heard anything good or bad.”

Across the alley from the mural sits Heritage Elementary School. A spokesperson for the Lodi Unified School District says at least two parents have complained about the mural.

Tyler says his daughter attends the school.

“I wasn’t like, ‘How can I screw up Lodi? How can I mess up these kids’ lives?’ I wasn’t thinking of that,” Tyler said.

Tyler says the mural has been there for three months, the shop has been open for two weeks, and the first complaint about it came Tuesday.

The city planner told FOX40 over the phone the sign violates the city’s municipal code. Tyler says he was told the sign is too big.

Tyler plans to paint over the mural.

“I didn’t put no heart into putting it up, so it’s not gonna be an emotional decision to take it down,” he told FOX40.

He says all he wants to do is serve sweet treats.

“Ice cream is my destiny,” Tyler said. “So like, any adversity that happens is not like it’s gonna change my trajectory.”