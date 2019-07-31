Police Search for Burglar who Sexually Assaulted Rocklin Homeowner

ROCKLIN — Police are searching for a burglar who sexually assaulted a Rocklin resident.

The Rocklin Police Department reports a woman called 911 around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to report a man had broken into her home and sexually assaulted her.

An image of the person of interest who was walking through the area at the time of the burglary and assault. Click to see full size. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department)

Now, the police department is looking for the burglar who was able to escape before officers could get to the residence near Sierra Meadows and Tamarack drives.

They also released a picture of a person of interest who was seen walking through the area Wednesday morning.

If you know anything about the burglary and assault or the whereabouts of the person of interest, you are asked to call the police department at 916-625-5400.

