Relay Race Honors Fallen Officers Corona, O’Sullivan

SACRAMENTO — Local first responders will gather for a run Wednesday morning to support fallen police officers Natalie Corona and Tara O’Sullivan.

The 30-mile memorial relay run will be split into six legs.

It starts at 6:22 a.m. at the Davis Police Department and will make its way to the Sacramento Police Academy.

Onlookers who wish to watch the race can watch from one of three stops:

California State Police Memorial at 10th Street and Capital Mall) – Arrival at approximately 9:18 a.m.

Sacramento Police and Sheriff Memorial at Woodlake Park – Arrival at approximately 11:07 a.m.

William J. Kinney Police Facility at 3550 Marysville Boulevard – Arrival at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The entire route can be found here.

Davis Police Officer Corona was 22 when she was fatally shot in early January while responding to a crash in downtown Davis. After a tense and hourslong manhunt, the suspected gunman, later identified as Kevin Limbaugh, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rookie Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed in June as she helped a domestic violence victim retrieve belongings from a home in north Sacramento. She was 26. The suspected shooter, Adel Ramos, was arrested after a lengthy standoff.