Relay Race Honors Fallen Officers Corona, O’Sullivan

Posted 5:41 AM, July 31, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO — Local first responders will gather for a run Wednesday morning to support fallen police officers Natalie Corona and Tara O’Sullivan.

The 30-mile memorial relay run will be split into six legs.

It starts at 6:22 a.m. at the Davis Police Department and will make its way to the Sacramento Police Academy.

Onlookers who wish to watch the race can watch from one of three stops:

  • California State Police Memorial at 10th Street and Capital Mall) – Arrival at approximately 9:18 a.m.
  • Sacramento Police and Sheriff Memorial at Woodlake Park – Arrival at approximately 11:07 a.m.
  • William J. Kinney Police Facility at 3550 Marysville Boulevard – Arrival at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The entire route can be found here.

Davis Police Officer Corona was 22 when she was fatally shot in early January while responding to a crash in downtown Davis. After a tense and hourslong manhunt, the suspected gunman, later identified as Kevin Limbaugh, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rookie Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed in June as she helped a domestic violence victim retrieve belongings from a home in north Sacramento. She was 26. The suspected shooter, Adel Ramos, was arrested after a lengthy standoff.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.