Roseville Police: Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes into Car With Woman and Her Baby Inside

ROSEVILLE -- Like many mothers, Megan Smith said she is cautious when she’s driving with her young daughter.

“So, I’m looking behind me to see if the car is going to stop or not because the baby’s in the back,” Smith told FOX40.

However, last Thursday, there wasn’t much she could do while driving near the intersection of Atlantic Street and Wills Road in Roseville. That’s when Roseville police say a truck with a trailer ran a red light.

“The car kind of just came out of nowhere but I kind of just saw the butt end and the tail end just kind of hit the front of my car,” Smith explained.

The driver of the truck did not stop, so police are calling it a hit-and-run.

Along with pictures of the truck and trailer, police also have security photographs of who investigators believe was a passenger in the truck at the time. Images show him paying for gas and buying a candy bar.

Ericka Wilcox works at the Atlantic Street Veterinary Hospital at the intersection where the collision occurred. She told FOX40 speeding, illegal U-turns and running red lights are nothing new at the intersection.

“And it’s very difficult for people to get into our business when that’s happening,” Wilcox said.

Roseville police said they keep track of all intersections in the city but add the complaints and data show it is on par with many other intersections.

“This intersection has had issues before but with any intersection in Roseville or as you travel anywhere, always be cautious. Always look both ways before you go, even if you have the green light,” said Rob Baquera, spokesman with Roseville Police Department.

Smith said she’s not even sure if the person who hit her even knows that they struck her car. Either way, Roseville police are still looking for the driver and if you know anything. give them a call.