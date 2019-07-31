The Latest: Night Two of Democratic Presidential Debate in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and some of the leading Democratic presidential candidates are the targets of opening statements at the second night of the Detroit debates.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is going after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for not promising enough change to the country’s structure.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says Trump “frankly doesn’t give a damn about your kids or mine.”

Harris is repeating her pledge to “prosecute the case” against Trump, while Biden is sticking to his promise to “restore the soul of this country” after four years of Trump.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was forced to pause for hecklers shouting “fire Pantaleo,” a reference to the New York City police officer officials opted not to charge in the death of Eric Garner.

__

8:20 p.m.

Joe Biden is trying to keep it light with one of his top rivals and sharpest critics as Democratic presidential candidates begin their second debate Wednesday in Detroit.

As the former vice president and California Sen. Kamala Harris shook hands on stage, Biden smiled and said, “Go easy on me, kid.”

Harris called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.

Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris’s elementary school in California.

Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.

__

8:05 p.m.

Night two of Democrats’ second set of presidential primary debates is underway in Detroit, with Joe Biden flanked by Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

The lineup puts the white former vice president between two black senators who have sharply criticized Biden’s record on matters of race.

Biden has promised he’ll counter more aggressively than he did in the June debate.

Harris hammered Biden in that opening round for opposing federal busing orders issued in the 1970s to desegregate public schools like hers in California.

Booker has blasted Biden for helping write a 1994 law blamed for accelerating mass incarceration.

Biden could look to highlight Harris’ evolving positions on health care as she argues for a “Medicare for All” plan but insists she won’t raise middle-class taxes to pay for it.