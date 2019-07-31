Windows Repeatedly Smashed Out at New Downtown Sacramento Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- New homes in downtown Sacramento have been the target of vandals.

The windows have been smashed out over and over again before the new owners even move in.

Susan Wallace is frustrated to be describing where she lives in downtown Sacramento as a “little scary” five years after buying a home close to 15th and T streets.

"I've walked out of my house and people have been sitting on my front porch and, I mean, all sorts of things,” Wallace told FOX40.

She was concerned Wednesday about vagrants and vandalism on the rise again after windows were broken at an unoccupied, four-home development just a few driveways away.

Two were under contract and two were available.

Repairs at the three-story units have already been made but with no suspect identified and a police report not completed, Wallace said she thinks it will just happen again.

“Yeah, there's definitely there have been people on the stoop that look like they're not doing things they should,” Wallace said. “I actually called the number on the sign one day and let them know that there were people there that probably shouldn't be."

A law firm on the next block has had a front window broken out in the last month and is tagged regularly. That fate has been shared by other firms in the area.

For her neighbors, who will eventually call the $700,000 units home, Wallace wants more help and protection on the streets so that everyone can share the area in safety.

She said she believes in living in downtown instead of a suburb, however, she's wary.

"It was urban. It's very bikeable, walkable,” Wallace said. “I really do enjoy that. I enjoy being able to go to the local businesses and that sort of thing without having to get in my car but there's a flip side to that."