19-Year-Old Veers Off I-5 in South Natomas, Dies after Hitting Tree

SOUTH NATOMAS — A 19-year-old driver died Thursday morning when he veered off Interstate 5 in South Natomas and hit a tree.

The California Highway Patrol reports just after 9:30 a.m., the man from Vallejo was speeding on I-5 north and was about to get onto Interstate 80 east when a witness says he veered off the road.

He crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead by emergency responders with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and the CHP.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the deadly crash.