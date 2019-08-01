Court Documents Reveal Arden-Area Man Died after Repairman Hit Him With a Hammer

Watch Eric Rucker’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

ARDEN-ARCADE — Thursday marked a week since police say a man was attacked inside his Arden-area home and suffered injuries that would claim his life.

Neighbors were still trying to wrap their minds around the alleged crime.

“Every morning I get up, I see his car parked there and I think about him,” said Al Smith.

The man who investigators say died days after he was rushed to the hospital was identified as 64-year-old John Hurst.

Detectives say Sean Warner, who visited Hurst’s home to perform work for a local business last Thursday, is the killer.

At the time, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office would only say Hurst was struck with an object. However, court documents obtained by FOX40 show that the object was a hammer.

Smith said Hurst had lived in the area on Sandra Court since the mid-‘80s before eventually buying the home he was allegedly attacked in.

“He was alright, you know. He didn’t do anything to make you notice him,” Smith told FOX40.

FOX40 attempted to speak with Warner at the Sacramento County Main Jail Thursday but he denied the request.

FOX40 also reached out to Warner’s attorney, Eric Hintz, who sent FOX40 the following message:

I cannot comment at this time, beyond stating that our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Hurst, his family and family as well as Mr. Warner his family and friends.

A family member of Hurst said the family was still trying to process what happened.

Warner’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.