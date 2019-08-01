El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Shares Video of Naked Woman’s Arrest

EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a video circulating on social media showing a naked woman being arrested in her home.

The video was edited and posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page Thursday.

Deputies went to an El Dorado County home Sunday after a man said his girlfriend, Vicki Weaver, attacked him with a crescent wrench.

Weaver, who was nude and sitting on a couch, refused to leave her home when her boyfriend allowed deputies inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say she then rushed at them. Weaver reportedly hit a K-9 and grabbed at his collar, hit the K-9’s handler in the face, grabbed and twisted a deputy’s fingers and tried to grab another deputy’s groin.

The man who shot the video appears to have called 911. “I’m (expletive) sorry I even called you,” he says as he tries to get past deputies and into the home. “What the (expletive) is wrong with you guys?”

At one point, the sheriff’s office says the K-9 stopped Weaver by biting her multiple times.

“Get that dog off her now!” the man yells while still filming and being told to stay outside.

Weaver was taken into custody and treated at Marshall Hospital, where the sheriff’s office says she kicked a nurse. She was later booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

Warning: The video below contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.