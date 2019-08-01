Heirloom Accordion Stolen from Manteca Veteran’s Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- If you hear music blaring out of any bar, restaurant or lodge in Manteca, look inside and you’ll find Pete Torres.

“I’ve played music all my life,” Torres told FOX40.

Torres plays on his beloved accordion that he’s owned for the past six decades.

“My uncle was of German descent and he played the accordion and he wanted somebody to play with him,” Torres explained.

The Korean War veteran said when his uncle passed away, he passed on the family heirloom.

Then Tuesday, it was stolen from inside his truck parked at his Manteca home.

“I watched the door open and I went inside, and I come out and my door was open,” Torres said. “They looked through everything and the only thing they could take was my accordion.”

Now, people in the community, along with Torres’ friends, are rallying behind him.

“We just want whoever has it to bring it back,” said his friend, Fonda Grinn. “They can sit it in front of the truck at night, leave. Nobody will ever say a word, we'll just be thankful it’s back.”

Torres is staying optimistic and hopes the person who stole his keepsake returns it back to its rightful home.

“If you can just bring my accordion back and sit in front of my house,” Torres said. “It’s just a special gift I’ve had all my life.”

“So Pete can go on doing what he enjoys doing. That’s a big part of his life,” Grinn said.

Torres said he hasn't filed a police report on his stolen instrument but plans to do so sometime Thursday.

If you happen to know where his accordion is, contact Manteca police.