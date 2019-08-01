‘I Feel Like Dying Inside:’ Mother Desperate to Find Her Missing El Dorado County Daughter

Watch Rowena Shaddox’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

EL DORADO COUNTY — Family and friends of an El Dorado County woman who has not been seen for more than two weeks prepared to gather for a vigil in her honor Thursday.

“Every minute of the day, I feel like dying inside,” said Joanna Russell. “I do because I didn’t protect her. I didn’t protect her.”

Russell’s 33-year-old daughter, Heather Gumina Waters, was last seen on July 16.

“Every day that goes by that I don’t see her, that I don’t hear her voice … ,” she said between tears.

Heather was last in the Pleasant Valley area. Her black Infiniti is also gone.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 deputies have not conducted a search for Heather because they don’t know her last whereabouts. They are asking the public for help with that information.

Russell is worried because her daughter had just got out of the hospital after breaking her collarbone. She cried to her mom over the pain.

Russell described her daughter as a loving mother of three children, ages 4, 10 and 14. She said Heather would never willingly leave her children.

“My daughter was the most beautiful strong person that I know and I really miss her,” Russell said.

If you know anything about Heather Gumina Waters’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

“Every day is hard,” Russell said. “It’s hard to breathe right now. I’m praying for your safe return.”