In-N-Out Dethroned as America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain

In-N-Out has long been a favorite fast food chain, but this year’s Market Force survey says America’s favorite place for a quick bite is Chick-Fil-A.

“Best” is obviously very subjective. As Food & Wine points out, McDonald’s is often at the bottom of customer satisfaction surveys but is first in sales.

The annual study surveyed 7,668 customers in the U.S. It ranks eateries based on the quality of food, staff friendliness and how clean the store is, among other factors.

In-N-Out, last year’s overall favorite, is still on top of the burger list with Five Guys coming in second. Chick-Fil-A is the clear favorite in the chicken category but Raising Cane’s is coming in hot at second place.

Other favorites included Chipotle in the Mexican category, Krispy Kreme in the coffee and bakery category, Jersey Mike’s in the sandwich category, Blaze Pizza in the pizza category and Culver’s is on top as America’s favorite place for a smoothie or frozen treat.