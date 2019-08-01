Man Arrested after Almost Hitting Roseville Officer With His Car

Posted 10:41 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, August 1, 2019

ROSEVILLE — A suspect nearly hit an officer with his vehicle before running into a patrol vehicle Wednesday in Roseville.

Frederick Reithel, 38 (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Officers were called to a car dealership on Automall Drive following reports of a physical battery, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Frederick Reithel, was sitting in his car when he was approached by the officers. While they asked him to get out, police say Reithel almost backed his car into an officer before driving away.

As officers chased him, the police department says Reithel intentionally ran into a patrol car.

The 38-year-old suspect ran when police stopped his vehicle then resisted arrest. A K-9 helped officers apprehend him.

Police later learned Reithel’s license was suspended for driving under the influence. He faces multiple charges, including evading a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

