Governor Gavin Newsom and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will visit McClellan Air Force Base Thursday to see new developments in firefighting technology.

Newsom was in Colfax on Wednesday to announce an executive action to hire nearly 400 new firefighters across the state.

The governor’s office says nearly $1 billion for emergency preparedness is in the state’s 2019-20 budget.