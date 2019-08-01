Two Die after Crashing Stolen Car into Big Rig Near Colusa

A driver and his passenger died Thursday in Sutter County as they sped away from officers in a stolen car.

Just after 8 a.m., an off-duty officer driving home from work on eastbound Highway 20 near Colusa recognized a stolen Honda on the road and called it in to dispatch, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the Honda was near Highway 45 when he saw he was being followed by Colusa officers and deputies. That’s when the CHP says he began speeding down the road at more than 100 mph.

When the driver reached Sutter County, he tried to pass vehicles on the Sutter By-Pass bridge by moving into oncoming traffic.

The CHP says the 21-year-old man collided head-on with a big rig, leaving him with fatal injuries. A 25-year-old woman who was also in the stolen Honda died. Their identities have not been reported.