Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and Harley-Davidson® of Folsom are proud to sponsor the 5th Annual Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run benefiting Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Registration is $25 at JacksonCasino.com or at the Casino Cashier’s Cage. Starting August 2, registration will increase to $35.

Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run

Sunday, August 18th

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m.

Starting at Harley-Davidson of Folsom

Ends at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Registration at JacksonCasino.com or at the Casino Cashier's Cage

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

12222 New York Ranch Road

800-822-Winn

JacksonCasino.com

Facebook: @JacksonCasino

Twitter: @JacksonCasino