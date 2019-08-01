Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run

Posted 12:45 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, August 1, 2019


Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and Harley-Davidson® of Folsom are proud to sponsor the 5th Annual Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run benefiting Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Registration is $25 at JacksonCasino.com or at the Casino Cashier’s Cage. Starting August 2, registration will increase to $35.

More info:
Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run
Sunday, August 18th
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m.
Starting at Harley-Davidson of Folsom
Ends at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
Registration at JacksonCasino.com or at the Casino Cashier's Cage

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Road
800-822-Winn
JacksonCasino.com
Facebook: @JacksonCasino
Twitter: @JacksonCasino

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.