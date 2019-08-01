Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and Harley-Davidson® of Folsom are proud to sponsor the 5th Annual Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run benefiting Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Registration is $25 at JacksonCasino.com or at the Casino Cashier’s Cage. Starting August 2, registration will increase to $35.
More info:
Wishes on Wheels Motorcycle Charity Ride & Poker Run
Sunday, August 18th
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m.
Starting at Harley-Davidson of Folsom
Ends at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
Registration at JacksonCasino.com or at the Casino Cashier's Cage
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Road
800-822-Winn
JacksonCasino.com
Facebook: @JacksonCasino
Twitter: @JacksonCasino