Folsom School Closing Amid Financial Troubles with City

FOLSOM -- After more than 20 years in Folsom, Brighton School is closing its doors.

"There was an email I believe on Monday, because of some rumors," parent Mike Fallon said. "That was the first kind of indication."

Fallon has two kids, ages 4 and 8, who attend the school. He says this is not the first time poor management of Brighton School has disrupted his family's life.

"I don’t feel as angry as I did last time," Fallon said.

In January, two of Brighton School's preschool locations closed in Folsom and Granite Bay.

"And they gave us no notification and told us to get out in two days," he told FOX40.

Now, their third location, located at the city of Folsom's Natoma Station Park, has breached its lease.

The city owns the building the school occupies, and a city spokesperson says in the past 10 years the school has twice defaulted on its lease and defaulted on a repayment agreement.

"That's a bit shocking for a place that was just enrolling people like a week ago," Fallon said.

FOX40 was told the school was collecting tuition from families while not informing them the school filed for bankruptcy last year.

The school's CEO declined to comment on the closure.

As many as 30 teachers and staff will likely now lose their jobs.

"It's heartbreaking. We know the teachers, we have synergy with them and all that," Fallon said. "You lose that going to a new place."

Fallon says he’s not holding onto hope that he’ll get his deposit money back, which was several hundred dollars.

Meanwhile, he, like so many other Brighton families, will have to find a new school for his kids.

"The time off work to go find another place. I mean it’s more of those kinds of things, right? It’s the hassle, the stress of having to go find something right now because, you know, Monday morning I got to go to work," Fallon said.

The City of Folsom says it is pursuing legal action against the school to recover some of its money. The Folsom-Cordova Unified School District is also helping families find classrooms for their kids.