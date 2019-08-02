Gold River Trainer Has Eyes on Olympic Gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLD RIVER -- By day, Kelli Vandermoer is a personal trainer at 24 Hour Fitness in Gold River. But long before the sun comes up, she's also training to become an Olympic athlete.

"It's just a big mental game, so to go to Tokyo would be like winning the biggest battle with yourself and all I do is train," she said.

The former college track and field athlete says competing for gold has always been a dream.

"Olympics has always been on my goal board," she said. "So every morning I wake up and I see that on my goal board its right in front of me, always."

And that dream could be a reality. In the spring, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and 24 Hour Fitness hosted the nationwide search for undiscovered talent.

More than 4,000 people tried out with the top 25 men and 25 women getting the chance train in front of Team USA coaches.

Vandermoer was one of the top athletes, and she just returned from the Team USA training center in Colorado.

She says the coaches were looking for athletes to compete in different sports from rowing and cycling to bobsledding.

"Literally, the amount of stuff we had to do that none of us had done -- we were so sore by day one but we couldn’t show it. We couldn’t do anything about it, so you just had to keep going. We had to recover and keep going hard just like the next day," she said.

Sara Jukes, one of Vandermoer's clients, says nothing would make her happier than to see her trainer-turned-friend on competing at the Olympics.

"Watching any chance I get and cheering her on any chance I get," Jukes said. "And say I used to know her, that's so nice -- I'm trying not to cry here -- she's good at what she does. She's good."

If all goes according to plan, Vandermoer could be donning the red white and blue on the world's biggest stage in 2020. She officially finds out in December.