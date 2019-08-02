How to Save Energy This Summer

As California works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, there are small, easy things everyone can do to help.
Energy Upgrade California spokeswoman Kathryn Emery visits FOX40 News this morning at 6:45 a.m. to let us know what we can do to harness the clean energy (wind and solar) that’s available to us during certain parts of the day.
Here are a few tips:
- Pre-cool your home while you’re gone: Use your air conditioner to keep your home cool while you’re gone, then set it to 74 degrees between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Emery says this way uses cleaner energy smarter.
- Set your slow cooker: Starting dinner in your slow cooker before you leave for the day saves energy and makes dinner easier.
- Delay the dishwasher: Hold off on starting the dishwasher until the morning in order to harness clean energy.
- Only use the lights you need: Turn off the lights when you leave the room, and use spot lighting whenever you can.
- Put off your laundry: Hold off on doing laundry until the weekend or right before bed. Using cold water also saves energy.
- Switch to LED light bulbs: LED bulbs are available in different colors and levels of brightness, and last much longer than traditional light bulbs.