Rollover Crash Sparks Grass Fire South of Folsom
FOLSOM — A rollover crash sparked a grass fire Friday afternoon south of Folsom.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along White Rock Road near Prairie City Road. It was not immediately known what led to the crash, or what type of injuries were at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol urged drivers who use the road to plan alternate routes.
Metro Fire said the flames were contained roughly an hour after the crash was first reported.
This is a developing story.
38.609997 -121.141628