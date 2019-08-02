× Rollover Crash Sparks Grass Fire South of Folsom

FOLSOM — A rollover crash sparked a grass fire Friday afternoon south of Folsom.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along White Rock Road near Prairie City Road. It was not immediately known what led to the crash, or what type of injuries were at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol urged drivers who use the road to plan alternate routes.

Metro Fire said the flames were contained roughly an hour after the crash was first reported.

The #grassfire ignited from the vehicle rollover on #PrairieCity has been contained. pic.twitter.com/7pcAHDDVwg — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 2, 2019

This is a developing story.