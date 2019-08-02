U-Pick Farms and Fresh Produce Stands

Come visit your local farm and get the freshest produce possible. Join the SoLocal veggie box CSA, shop at one of two weekly on-site farm stands or stop by on a Saturday morning for our weekly flower you-picks! For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.Facebook.com/WestSacUrbanFarm/
More info:
SoLocal CSA, Farm Stands and You-Picks
Through August:
Thursdays 4-6pm at 985 Riverfront St.
Fridays 10-2pm at Corner Cummins Way Douglas Street
Saturdays 9-12pm at 317 5th St
LandBasedLearning.org