U-Pick Farms and Fresh Produce Stands

Posted 1:06 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, August 2, 2019


Come visit your local farm and get the freshest produce possible. Join the SoLocal veggie box CSA, shop at one of two weekly on-site farm stands or stop by on a Saturday morning for our weekly flower you-picks! For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.Facebook.com/WestSacUrbanFarm/

More info:
SoLocal CSA, Farm Stands and You-Picks
Through August:
Thursdays 4-6pm at 985 Riverfront St.
Fridays 10-2pm at Corner Cummins Way Douglas Street
Saturdays 9-12pm at 317 5th St
LandBasedLearning.org

