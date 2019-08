U-Pick Farms and Fresh Produce Stands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come visit your local farm and get the freshest produce possible. Join the SoLocal veggie box CSA, shop at one of two weekly on-site farm stands or stop by on a Saturday morning for our weekly flower you-picks! For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.Facebook.com/WestSacUrbanFarm/

More info:

SoLocal CSA, Farm Stands and You-Picks

Through August:

Thursdays 4-6pm at 985 Riverfront St.

Fridays 10-2pm at Corner Cummins Way Douglas Street

Saturdays 9-12pm at 317 5th St

LandBasedLearning.org