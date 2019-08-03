Police Chief: Hate Crime Considered in El Paso Shooting

Posted 5:26 PM, August 3, 2019, by

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen says authorities are investigating a hate crime as among the possible motives in the shopping complex shooting that left 20 people dead and 26 more wounded.

The chief says authorities are looking into an online writing that indicated a potential connection to a hate crime to determine if it belonged to the suspected gunman.

Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius is in custody in the shooting. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press about his identity on condition of anonymity.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.