SACRAMENTO — Police in Sacramento say a man was fatally shot Friday night along 5th Street just south of Broadway.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

Investigators say officers found a 37-year-old man with “several” gunshot wounds. Paramedics tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.