DAVIS — The owners of beloved Davis burger spot Redrum Burger says the restaurant is closing on Sunday.

In a Facebook post made Saturday, the restaurant did not give a reason for the closure of the Olive Drive location but owner Jim Edlund thanked devotees of the restaurant for 33 years of business.

Redrum Burger, formerly known as Murder Burger, is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Owners indicated an announcement about the future of Redrum Burger would come at some point.