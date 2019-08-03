San Joaquin Deputies Raid Suspected Illegal Gambling Operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office raided an apartment in Stockton on the corner of Waterloo Road and Belvedere Avenue this week amid a crackdown on illegal gambling.

The apartment looks unassuming from the outside, but inside deputies seized 15 computers and a large gambling machine used to run the operation, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say illegal gambling sites are often a magnet for other criminal activity.

"Illegal establishments like this they bring in all sorts of problems and the owners really don't care about the problems that it creates," sheriff's office spokeswoman Andrea Lopez said. "For example, if this is run on strictly cash, it brings in illegal narcotics, potential robberies because of the cash and also prostitution."

Deputies arrested the man they say was running the operation.

"The owner of this illegal gambling establishment was arrested on felony charges for having the illegal gambling establishment other misdemeanor charges went along with that for the illegal gambling devices and also running a business without a license," Lopez told FOX40.

Investigators say illegal gambling businesses don't pay taxes like other businesses do and say there's no regulation of winnings or losses.

Deputies tell FOX40 they've already shut down quite of few of these illegal gambling operations in recent months across the county and say they'll keep shutting them down to protect the public.