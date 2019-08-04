Highway 99 Closed in Sutter County after Deadly Head-On Crash

SUTTER COUNTY — Highway 99 in Sutter County is closed following a deadly head-on crash.

Caltrans reported the closure near Messick Road Sunday afternoon after at least two vehicles involved in the crash burst into flames on the southbound side of the highway.

Officials have not said how many people were killed or if anyone else was injured.

Drivers near Messick and Hutchinson roads have been directed toward nearby county roads to go around the crash scene.

This story is developing.

39.050870 -121.633445