Man Suspected in Karen Garcia Killing Arrested in Mexico

COLUSA — The man suspected in the January 2018 killing of a young mother from Williams was found in Mexico, officials said.

Karen Garcia was reported missing on Jan. 9, 2018. Her car was found five days later in a Woodland parking lot. Her body was inside.

Police soon identified her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Salvador Garcia Jr., as the suspect in her death. Garcia was believed to have fled to Mexico.

Early Sunday morning, the Colusa Police Department announced that Garcia was found authorities in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was unclear when Garcia was captured, but he has been turned over to authorities in Colusa County.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Colusa Police Chief Joshua Fitch thanked the U.S. Marshals and Mexican law enforcement, among other agencies, for helping find Garcia.

“We are very thankful to God for this day,” Karen’s loved ones wrote on Facebook.