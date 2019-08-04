People Should Not be ‘Normalizing’ Mass Shootings, Local Security Expert Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emergency crews and ambulances raced to the scene of the latest mass shooting in Ohio.

The scene was eerily similar to the two recent mass shootings in the U.S.

Less than 24 hours before, 20 people were killed and 27 others were injured inside an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

Last Sunday in Gilroy, three people were killed and more than a dozen were left injured at the Garlic Festival.

“I’m really terrified of people making this feel like it’s normal," said Hector Alvarez. "I'm really terrified of people normalizing this to the point that they don’t pay attention.”

Alvarez is a security expert who has assessed and responded to thousands of potentially violent situations.

“There’s one thing that really resonated out of watching these three," he told FOX40. "And I don’t put these three in isolation, they just happened so close. And it really seems to be this level of focused and intense hatred that had to exist in all three of these individuals well before they ever committed their act.”

Alvarez said many people out doing normal activities, like going to a festival, shopping for back to school supplies or enjoying a night out, are unaware that they may be randomly targeted by gunfire.

“The sound of a gunshot, the power of a gunshot and then hearing gunshots like that being directed at you are terrifying,” he said.

The latest mass shootings all happened within minutes. That left little time for people who may have been armed legally to act.

“My professional and personal opinion on guns, they're neither completely the problem nor the solution,” Alvarez said. “But the notion that having a gun on you is going to make everything better I think is extremely naive.”

Alvarez said gunmen sometimes show signs of violence prior to a mass shooting.

“People who are intent on hurting other people are going to behave differently, do things differently,” he explained.

For people on the other end of a firearm, he said the best thing to do is try to move out of harm’s way.

“I just having the willingness to know if you hear something that doesn’t sound right, you accept it and get out of the way,” Alvarez said.