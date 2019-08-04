Police Questioning Woman Believed to be Connected to Shooting, Crash in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO – Detectives in north Modesto are investigating a shooting and a crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say they received reports of gunshots and a car hitting a parked vehicle in the area of Plum and Crestmont ways.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. They believe he was shot prior to crashing the vehicle.

Modesto police say they’re questioning a woman as part of their ongoing investigation. The woman is believed to be a passenger in the vehicle and her identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.