Police Questioning Woman Believed to be Connected to Shooting, Crash in Modesto

Posted 5:28 PM, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, August 4, 2019

MODESTO – Detectives in north Modesto are investigating a shooting and a crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say they received reports of gunshots and a car hitting a parked vehicle in the area of Plum and Crestmont ways.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. They believe he was shot prior to crashing the vehicle.

Modesto police say they’re questioning a woman as part of their ongoing investigation. The woman is believed to be a passenger in the vehicle and her identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

Google Map for coordinates 37.703297 by -121.028220.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.