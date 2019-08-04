Suspected DUI Driver Crashes into Popular Midtown Florist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police in Sacramento say a man suspected of driving under the influence smashed into the front of a popular Midtown florist late Friday night.

Witnesses say the driver tried to flee Relles Florist but was caught and arrested a block away.

The gaping hole in the front of Relles Florist is now covered in plywood, but small pieces of glass still littered J Street on Saturday.

"It's a little disturbing,” Av Cruz, who owns Beehive Collectibles across the street, told FOX40.

Employees of neighboring businesses heard the crash, then saw the car speeding down 25th Street.

Cruz says he's thankful no one was hurt.

"It's good that it happened after hours," he said.

The owners of Relles Floris were not available for comment on Saturday.