DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Three people were rescued from a fire that tore through a downtown Sacramento apartment complex Sunday night.

Sacramento fire crews were able to stop the flames after they damaged two units of the six-unit complex in the area of 10th and E streets.

Of the people who were rescued, one was hospitalized, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Two others were treated at the scene.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

