Women Rush Out of Citrus Heights Ulta Beauty With Bags of Stolen Merchandise

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A group of women was caught on camera Sunday running out of a Citrus Heights Ulta Beauty with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, according to police.

At least five women with hoods pulled over their heads and large bags in their hands were seen rushing out of the Sunrise Boulevard store.

A cell phone video shows shoppers chasing after the women to watch their dark-colored getaway car leave the parking lot.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating the incident.

Similar brazen thefts have happened at other Ulta Beauty stores this year. Back in February, people in a Turlock store recorded another group of women taking off with hundreds of dollars worth of makeup in less than a minute.