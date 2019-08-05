19-Year-Old Found Guilty in 2015 Murder of Grant High School Football Player

SACRAMENTO — It has been nearly four years since JJ Clavo was killed before his high school football game.

Monday, his mother said she was emotional during court hearing her son’s shooter has been found guilty.

In November of 2015, investigators say Keymontae Lindsey fired a gun into a car Clavo was sitting in with fellow Grant High School football players.

Lindsey was 15 at the time of the shooting. His case made its way through the juvenile court system due to his age.

Now, at 19 years old, Lindsey was found guilty on three counts, including first-degree premeditated murder.

