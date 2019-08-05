Ali Youssefi Project Accepting Applications for ‘Artist in Residency’ Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calling all artists!

The Ali Youssefi Project is accepting applications for its "Artist in Residency" program, aimed at supporting artists.

Two artists, one local and one from outside the Greater Sacramento region, will be selected to receive free studio space at the Verge Center for the Arts. The artist from outside the area will also be given a studio apartment in the Warehouse Artist Lofts for three to six months.

Developer Ali Youssefi was 35 when he died of cancer last year. He was described as a "visionary" who helped build the Warehouse Artists Lofts.