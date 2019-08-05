Ali Youssefi Project Accepting Applications for ‘Artist in Residency’ Program

Posted 1:44 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, August 5, 2019

Calling all artists!

The Ali Youssefi Project is accepting applications for its "Artist in Residency" program, aimed at supporting artists.

Two artists, one local and one from outside the Greater Sacramento region, will be selected to receive free studio space at the Verge Center for the Arts. The artist from outside the area will also be given a studio apartment in the Warehouse Artist Lofts for three to six months.

More information can be found here.

Developer Ali Youssefi was 35 when he died of cancer last year. He was described as a "visionary" who helped build the Warehouse Artists Lofts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.