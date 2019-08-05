Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
95°
95°
Low
59°
High
96°
Wed
58°
89°
Thu
60°
87°
Fri
61°
86°
See complete forecast
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 2:18 PM, August 5, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:14PM, August 5, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Highway 99 Closes in Sutter County after Deadly Head-On Crash
These are the Names of the Victims Who Lost Their Lives in Ohio Shooting, Including Gunman’s Sister
Man Suspected in Karen Garcia Killing Arrested in Mexico
Carmichael Renters Shocked by 50% Rent Hike
Latest News
A British Airways Cabin Filled With Smoke During a Flight. Passengers Described it as a ‘Horror Film’
Man Rescues Dog Left Nearly Hanging from Interstate Overpass by Electrical Cord
Man Accused of Fracturing 13-Year-Old’s Skull for Not Removing Hat During National Anthem
Death Penalty Questionable as a Deterrent to Mass Killing, Psychologists Say
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win a Trip to Party in the 90210!
Studio40 LIVE
Music & Art on the Boulevard
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.