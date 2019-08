SUISUN CITY — A hazmat crew responded to a call regarding “cyanide” Monday morning near Lawler Ranch Parkway and Hillborn Way.

The caller had reported seeing broken glass bottles labeled as cyanide with an image of a skull and crossbones.

Investigating further, officials say the bottles were actually for vape juice called Cyanide.

The Suisun City Fire Department shared photos of the bottles on Facebook.