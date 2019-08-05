‘It’s Always on Our Mind’: Sheriff’s Office Says It’s Prepared for Active Shooter Situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- After two mass shootings in 24 hours, people across the U.S. are praising law enforcement for how quick officers responded.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding says local law enforcement is prepared in the event a similar situation unfolds in the River City.

"It's always on our mind and that’s just the reality of law enforcement now," Deterding said.

Over the last five years, they’ve stepped up training -- not only on how to stop a mass shooter but also how to help victims after.

Deterding says deputies now go through active shooter training at least once a year.

"It's because it's not, you know, a matter of if but when and we don’t know where that’s going to occur," Deterding told FOX40.

She says dealing with an active shooter is very different from your typical patrol call.

Rather than waiting to analyze the tactical considerations, officers must rush in as soon as they can.

"Law enforcement is immediately engaging with the shooter, or shooters, in order to eliminate that threat," Deterding said. "And then you will see a collaborative response to whatever the fallout is."

While she knows no amount of training from law enforcement can stop mass shootings entirely, it can help save lives.

And she’s confident Sacramento is as ready as they can be.

“The idea that we can sit and wait or that we take a back seat to preparing for this doesn’t exist anymore. It hasn’t existed for a long time," Deterding said.

Ready.gov has a page with information on what you should do in an active shooter situation.