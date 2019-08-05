Local Experts Invited to Governor’s Round Table on Gun Violence, White Supremacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Surrounded by state leaders, police chiefs and experts, Gov. Gavin Newsom led a discussion about gun violence and white supremacy Monday.

Among those in attendance was Dr. Garen Wintemute.

“The state’s investment in research is unique in the country. It’s larger than the federal investment now by far,” he said.

Wintemute is the director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis’ School of Medicine. The program has been around since the 1980s but a couple of years ago it received funding from the state.

Just a few months from now, the latest rounds of reports on the topic of guns will be released.

“What kind of people own them? Why do they own them? What do they do with them? Work that hasn’t been done in California since the 1970s,” Dr. Wintemute.

Although he says he can’t discuss the findings while they are in the peer review process, Wintemute does believe the impact will include all Californians.

“Going to have a comprehensive picture of firearm violence in California being everybody’s problem,” he said. “And as a clinician, as somebody who's trying to prevent that violence, that makes me really optimistic because a key step to everyone being part of the solution is everybody understanding it’s their problem.”