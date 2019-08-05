SACRAMENTO -- Congressman Josh Harder discusses the most recent mass shootings. He's calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call for a vote on gun control bills.
Rep. Harder Discusses Divisiveness in US and His California District
-
GOP Candidate’s Website Accuses Congressman Harder of Taking PAC Money
-
Sacramento-Native Ryan Guzman Discusses ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Windows on the World’
-
Rep. Harder Reintroduces Bill That Would Give Undocumented Military Members Path to Citizenship
-
Capitol-to-Capitol: Dignity Health VP Laurie Harting
-
Capitol-to-Capitol: Finding Better Water Management for California
-
-
Local Congress Reps React to McConnell’s Comments on Mueller Investigation
-
San Francisco is 1st Major US City to Ban E-Cigarettes
-
Four Financial Vows for Couples
-
Perfect Match: Father Gives Daughter ‘Gift of Life’ With Kidney Donation
-
Capitol-to-Capitol: Program Seen as Beneficial to Freshman and Long-Time Congress Reps
-
-
Sheriff Jones Discusses New Netflix Show ‘Jailbirds’ About Sacramento County’s Female Inmates
-
Supporters, Critics Gather Outside Hearing for Rent Cap Bill
-
35 Arrested in ICE Operation That Targeted 2,000