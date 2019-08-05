Top Cop Challenge Veteran & First Responder Benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Top Cop Challenge Veteran and First Responder Benefit Top Cop Challenge, aka Top Cop, is an all-day event to raise funds for our veterans and first responders. The morning starts off with a safe and fun, but challenging firearms competition between several California Law Enforcement agencies followed by an awards banquet and auction. Top Cop’s exists to serve our veterans and first responder’s by financially supporting small local nonprofit veteran and first responder organizations that are not only equipped to aid them in their recovery from every type of service related injury from the physical to the invisible wound, but that also support, encourage, and help them and their families meet essential daily needs, adjust to their new normal and work toward a brighter future.8th Annual Top Cop Challenge Veteran & First Responder BenefitSaturday, August 24thCompetition @9amTrue Sportsman Club8250 True Sportsman DriveIone

Awards Banquet @ 5pm

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort's Grand Oak Ballroom

12222 New York Road

Jackson

(209) 223-0000

TopCop4Vets.org