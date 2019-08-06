At-Risk 19-Year-Old Missing Out of San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they are searching for an at-risk 19-year-old.

Sumedh Sindhu was last seen Friday at his parents’ home in Mountain House, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators report Sindhu has ties to the Bay Area.

The sheriff’s office says “recent developments in the case” have led them to consider this as an at-risk missing persons investigation.

If you have any information about Sindhu’s whereabouts you are asked to call Detective Dugas at 209-468-4403.