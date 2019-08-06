× ‘Bacon Intern’ Will Make $1,000 for One Day of Eating Bacon

Does being paid $1,000 for one day of eating bacon sound appealing to you?

Farmer Boys, a California burger chain with locations in Stockton, Lodi and Modesto, says it is hiring a “Bacon Intern” to eat items from its bacon menu and judge strips on certain criteria.

At the end of the one day of “work,” the intern walks away with $1,000 — and probably a very full stomach.

Interested parties can apply by posting to their Instagram profile explaining why they would be the best Bacon Intern, and tag the Farmer Boys profile and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern. People can apply Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Aug. 20.

The internship is based in Southern California, so the winner must be willing to travel.

More rules can be found here.