Kids Learn Some Life-Saving Skills at Sutter Roseville

Posted 6:54 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:17PM, August 6, 2019

ROSEVILLE -- Tuesday was "Bring Your Kid to Work Day" at Sutter Roseville but doctors and staff were not just bringing their kids to work— they were putting them to work and teaching them valuable skills that could save a life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.