Loved Ones Search Wilderness Around Missing El Dorado County Woman’s Home

PLACERVILLE -- After missing for three weeks, friends and family of Heather Gumina Waters are now searching the wilderness around her Pleasant Valley home.

The 33-year-old mother of three has not been seen since July 16, when she had just broken her collarbone.

Her car, a 2005 black Infiniti Coupe, is also missing. It has a pink gas cap lid that says “His Queen,” a unique feature her friends hope is easy to spot.

Tuesday night they will be holding a meeting asking for volunteers to help in their search.

“We’re going to really target the Grizzly Flat area, Somerset, Omo Ranch, Pleasant Valley area,” said family friend Kathy Schneider.

Schneider and Holly Smith started a search team Facebook page, which has jumped up to more than 400 members in just a few days.

“There’s so many people in the community right now that want to help and we need their help,” Smith told FOX40.

Both admitted they could use more volunteers as Gumina Waters’ family has been waiting for weeks, desperate for answers.

“If you can just imagine how distraught a mother can be looking for her missing child, it’s unimaginable,” Smith said.

“If you find something, if you see something, stop. Stop and call,” Schneider said.

Smith and Schneider said one search group was out Tuesday in an undisclosed area acting on a tip they did not want to release too many details on yet.

“But it is a tip that comes from a very reputable person in the community,” Smith said. “So, we’re positive about that.”

Meanwhile, they’re hoping more people who know El Dorado County will volunteer. Horseback riding and off-roading clubs have already offered help.

“You know, and it is a big area, it’s a huge area,” Smith said.

If you would like to help in the search efforts, a meeting will be held at Green Valley Community Church at 6:30 p.m.